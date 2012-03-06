Safeway Inc SWY.N, the second-largest U.S. supermarket operator, forecast a better-than-expected rise in full-year profit, but shares fell 2.6 percent after it predicted a smaller gain in sales at established stores than its key rival.

Safeway and most other U.S. grocery sellers are struggling with sales volume declines as a tepid economic recovery has forced many consumers to spend cautiously.

The operator of grocery chains such as Safeway, Vons and Dominick's expects earnings of $1.90 to $2.10 per share for 2012, above the $1.88 per-share profit Wall Street analysts were projecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Safeway earned $1.78 per share in 2011.

Safeway said closely watched identical-store sales, excluding gas, should rise 1 percent to 2 percent this year. At Safeway, that measure includes results from established supermarkets that have not been replaced or significantly renovated.

Kroger Co (KR.N), Safeway's larger rival, last week forecast a 3 percent to 3.5 percent rise in identical-store sales for this year.

"While the outlook was clearly better than expected, the key question for the day is whether management can lay out a credible plan to drive better (identical-store sales) in a moderating inflation environment and stabilize the core U.S. grocery business," Credit Suisse analyst Edward Kelly said in a client note.

Safeway's shares fell 2.4 percent to $21.56 early trading on the New York Stock exchange.

