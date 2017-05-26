Linde to terminate ADRs due to Praxair merger
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde will terminate its American depository receipt program on Sept. 29 due to its planned $74 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair , it said on Friday.
LONDON UK hedge fund TCI said aero engine maker Safran's reduced offer for Zodiac Aerospace was still too high and it would vote against the deal.
Zodiac accepted on Wednesday a 15 percent cut in an offer from Safran to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier, after a string of profit warnings from the aircraft seat maker.
However, TCI also said changes in the terms of the renewed offer were a "victory" for TCI and other Safran investors, including improvements in corporate governance.
"We got most of what we asked for," TCI partner Jonathan Amouyal told Reuters on Thursday.
"The price is still too rich and so we will vote against this transaction when we are being asked to vote."
TCI recommends that Safran's management team gets paid part of its bonus only once it delivers targeted cost savings at Zodiac, Amouyal added.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; writing by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY Chinese-owned Alinta Energy and a private Australian firm are among the companies vying to buy a coal-fired power plant in Australia from France's Engie SA , a sale that could bring in $1 billion, people familiar with the process said.