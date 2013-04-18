Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit: source
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) has plans to buy Nestle South Africa's infant nutritional business for $215 million, the company said on Thursday.
The deal gives it certain rights to intellectual property licenses, net assets and shares currently conducted by Pfizer.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
(The story corrects value of acquisition)
BERLIN European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labor members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
NEW YORK Creditors of Puerto Rico's struggling power authority, PREPA, have presented the island's government with a counter-offer to restructure the utility's $8.9 billion of debt, two people familiar with discussions said on Wednesday.