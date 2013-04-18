A Nestle logo is printed by a 3D printer during a display for the inauguration of the system technology centre for the design, development and deployment of their products in Orbe March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) has plans to buy Nestle South Africa's infant nutritional business for $215 million, the company said on Thursday.

The deal gives it certain rights to intellectual property licenses, net assets and shares currently conducted by Pfizer.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)

(The story corrects value of acquisition)