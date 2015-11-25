BHP starts process to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine
SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved a merger between London-based spirit maker Diageo (DGE.L) and local firm Brandhouse Beverages.
The competition watchdog approved the deal on condition that the new entity, to trade as DHN in South Africa, replaced most of the 451 jobs that would be shed by Brandhouse as a result of the merger.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
SAO PAULO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp wants to implement a system to alternate command at Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA with fellow controlling shareholder Ternium SA, a senior executive said on Tuesday.