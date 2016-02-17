EU to propose 10-year license renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN South Africa's worst drought in over a century has pushed around 50,000 below the poverty line, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
"Around 50,000 people, we estimate, have been pushed below the national poverty line of 501 rand ($31.68) a month because of the drought," Catriona Purfield, program leader for South Africa told a parliamentary committee.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.