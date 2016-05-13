JOHANNESBURG South African gold sector companies said on Friday they were studying a court ruling against them allowing class action suits by thousands of workers suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis and had not decided whether to appeal the verdict.

The High Court gave the green light for a class action suit seeking damages from the gold mining sector on behalf of thousands of miners who contracted the fatal lung disease silicosis and tuberculosis while working underground.

The defendants in the case include Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye Gold, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo American, which have formed the Occupational Lung Disease (OLD) Working Group to deal with such issues.

