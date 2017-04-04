Wall St. drifts before long weekend; consumer stocks up
U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend, though indexes ended a two-week streak of losses and consumer shares were strong for a second day.
PRETORIA South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday the credit rating downgrade by S&P meant the government had to pay even greater focus on growing the economy, and that he would address the issues raised by the rating agencies.
Gigaba said South Africa's rand denominated debt was still rated as investment grade and that the government's fiscal policy remained unchanged despite the switch in finance ministers following the reshuffle last week.
S&P cut the country's credit rating to BB+ with a negative outlook from BBB- in an unscheduled review, saying the dismissal of respected Pravin Gordhan as finance minister raised the risk a damaging policy shift.
WASHINGTON The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.