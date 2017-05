FILE PHOTO: South Africa's new finance minister, Malusi Gigaba (2nd R) speaks with members of the treasury during his visit to their offices in Pretoria, South Africa, March 31,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

PRETORIA South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Saturday he had had talks with ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch, which he described as "cordial and robust," and would later speak with S&P Global Ratings.

Analysts have said South Africa's investment grade credit ratings are threatened after the removal of his highly respected predecessor Pravin Gordhan.

