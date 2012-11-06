JOHANNESBURG An argument over a parking space between parents at a Johannesburg primary school prize-giving ended in a shooting that left three people injured and one man facing attempted murder charges, police said.

South Africa's Times newspaper said two mothers were arguing with another parent over the same parking spot at Culembeek Primary School west of Johannesburg before one of them ran off to get help from a relative.

"When the man arrived, the argument escalated," the paper quoted a mother who witnessed the Monday evening incident as saying.

"The gunshots came from nowhere," she said. "The person just pulled out a gun and started going wild. People were trying to hide. Some parents were lying on top of their children."

Police spokeswoman Katlego Mogale said a man would appear in court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder. The three injured - a man and two women - were taken to hospital but were not thought to be seriously injured, she added.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley, editing by Paul Casciato)