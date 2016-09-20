A video uploaded to social media in early September shows an enthusiastic traffic warden brightening up the evening commute for drivers in Pretoria (South Africa).

Solante Hough was driving home from work in early September and filmed the traffic officer directing cars using her mobile phone. Hough told Reuters that the traffic warden '''made her smile'' as she waited on the corner of Magiel and Jacaranda Road in Centurion. The video upload was accompanied by the caption ''I wish everyone could love their job this much''.