How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
PRETORIA South Africa's home affairs minister on Wednesday defended his new policy on visas and blamed an Ebola virus outbreak for deterring Chinese tourists rather than the new visa rules.
Tour operators criticized the minister, Malusi Gigaba, in October for introducing stringent visa rules which they said had caused a sharp drop in Chinese visitors who are now required to make long trips to South African embassies and consulates in designated cities to acquire visas.
They said the rules drawn up by Gigaba had resulted in lost revenue of about $540 million a year.
"The drop happened at a time when there was an Ebola outbreak on the African continent. To blame the drop in tourism numbers on visa requirements is lazy," Gigaba told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting between South Africa's President Jacob Zumathe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom said in July that the rules had to be relaxed after a "worrying drop" in visitor numbers, but Gigaba they were needed to guard against child trafficking.
The visa rules were relaxed in October to make it easier for visitors with children and those from India, China and Russia.
"We never made a mistake," Gigaba said when asked if the rules had been a mistake. "That's why we didn't change the regulations. We changed the specifications."
Gigaba said travel warnings by U.S. and the European Union were unfair toward Africa. The West frequently issues travel warnings after attacks by Islamist insurgents.
"There is certainly hypocrisy in travel warnings. If you consider the scale of incidents in Africa, it's very low compared to what you are seeing in the EU," he said referring to last month's attacks in Paris.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia and Richard Balmforth)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.