President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at a rally in Johannesburg, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma was admitted to hospital for tests on Saturday, the presidency said in a statement.

"Doctors are satisfied with his condition," the statement on the presidency web site said.

The presidency had announced on Friday that Zuma would take a few days off from public appearances after a tiring election in May.

(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Erica Billingham)