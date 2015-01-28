Fixed income manager Sage Advisory Services is up for sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The Austin, Texas-based asset management firm, which manages $11 billion in private client and institutional assets, hopes to fetch around $100 million through a sale, according to two of the sources, all of whom wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

A spokesman for Sage declined to comment.

Sage manages six taxable fixed income strategies, along with three municipal investment strategies, according to its website. Sage also manages money for insurers and retirement plans, according to its website.

Employee-owned Sage was one of the first firms to manage a portfolio of exchange-traded funds, and the portfolio has over $2.5 billion in assets, according to the firm.

Firms that manage portfolios of ETFs, or ETF strategists, has been a rapidly growing business over the past few years as investors seek low-cost investment options with some element of active management.

Chicago-based research firm Morningstar Inc. counts 677 strategies from 143 firms with total assets of $96 billion as of September, up from $86 billion a year earlier.

