NEW YORK ValueAct Capital said it has invested in asset management group KKR & Co, as the $16 billion activist investment fund deepens its reach into the financial sector.
WASHINGTON The European packaging company Ardagh Group S.A. won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Saint-Gobain Containers Inc after agreeing to sell six of its nine glass container manufacturing plants, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The FTC, which investigated the deal to determine if it was legal under antitrust law, sued in July to stop Ardagh's ARDG.UL proposed $1.7 billion purchase of Saint-Gobain's (SGOB.PA) U.S. glass container business.
That litigation is now settled and the deal can go forward, the FTC said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)
LONDON Italian toll-road operator Atlantia has tapped banks to finance an upcoming cash-and-share bid for Spanish rival Abertis , sources told Reuters, as it seeks to create an industry giant with a market value of more than 35 billion euros ($38 billion).