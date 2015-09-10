ADVISORY - Story on Kraft Heinz cutting jobs, closing factories withdrawn
The story on Kraft Heinz cutting 5,150 jobs and closing six factories are withdrawn as the news was previously announced.
LONDON MillerCoors, the U.S. joint venture between SABMiller SAB.L and Molson Coors Brewing (TAP.N), said on Thursday it was buying a majority stake in Californian brewer Saint Archer Brewing Co, adding to its portfolio of craft beers.
Terms of the deal, expected to close in October, were not disclosed.
MillerCoors manages its craft-style beers, which include Blue Moon and Jacob Leinenkugel, in a division called Tenth and Blake, separate from its mainstream brews such as Miller High Life and Coors Light.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased the cash element of its offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday in a final $4.9 billion bid to push the deal through ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.