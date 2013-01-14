PARIS Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) is in no hurry to sell or spin off those activities of glass packaging unit Verallia which it is not selling to Ireland's Ardagh Group ARDGR.UL, its chief executive said on Monday.

Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told reporters that all options, including an initial public offering, remain open for Verallia's business outside North America, but these will depend on market conditions.

Chalendar said that Saint-Gobain expects to complete the $1.7 billion disposal of Verallia North America within six to nine months.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)