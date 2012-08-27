SINGAPORE Thailand's national energy company PTT (PTT.BK) has made a S$1.2 billion ($960 million) offer for the remaining 55 percent of Singapore-listed Sakari Resources Ltd SAKR.SI it does not own, seeking to strengthen its interest in the coal sector.

PTT, through PTT Asia Pacific Mining Pty Ltd, already controls about 45.27 percent of Sakari Resources, which operates coal mines in Indonesia. The deal involves several units of PTT.

The offer price of S$1.90 in cash represents a 27.5 percent premium to Sakari's last traded price on Friday. Sakari requested a halt in the trading of its shares on Sunday.

"We think that it's a decent offer price relative to the stock's historical valuation," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research in Singapore.

"This offer provides an attractive exit opportunity as the group's near-term earnings prospects are not that favorable with the average selling price coming under pressure, while cash costs are continuing to increase."

PTT Mining Ltd -- a subsidiary of PTT International Company Ltd -- is making the offer for the Sakari shares at S$1.90 each.

PTT Mining said it does not intend to maintain Sakari's listing status. ($1 = 1.2497 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)