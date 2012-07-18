Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH.N) fell as much as 9 percent after the cosmetic products retailer estimated its sales below analysts' expectations and said its largest shareholder was exiting the company.

Investment funds associated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC are selling 23.1 million Sally Beauty shares, or about 12 percent of shares outstanding, in a secondary stock offering, the company said on Tuesday.

Caris & Co analyst Linda Bolton Weiser said the final secondary offering was expected, as Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) -- which started out with a 47 percent stake in 2006 -- has had three secondary offerings since October 2011.

The analyst noted that rocky market conditions may have prompted CD&R to exit the holding and cash in on Sally Beauty's strong stock performance.

Sally Beauty shares, which have risen more than 50 percent in the last year, were down about 7 percent at $25.11 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

"It's a combination of both slightly light sales and the announcement of the secondary offering that is leading to the trading off of the stock," Weiser said.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Jason Gere said the slowdown at the company's Sally Beauty segment, which sells beauty products to shoppers and salon professionals, was stronger than expected.

Gere said sales were hurt by the timing of Easter, which pulled sales into the second quarter.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)