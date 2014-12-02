Oil edges up, breaking six-day stretch of losses
LONDON Oil prices nudged higher on Tuesday, breaking a six-day streak of price falls, but doubts about OPEC's ability to reduce global crude inventories capped gains.
DUESSELDORF, Germany Salzgitter said on Tuesday it could not yet assess the impact of Russia's decision to drop the South Stream gas pipeline project on the German steelmaker's business.
Russia on Monday said it scrapped the $40 billion project, which was designed to supply gas to Europe without crossing Ukraine.
Shares in Salzgitter had dropped as much as 9 percent in early trade on the news.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
