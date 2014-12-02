DUESSELDORF, Germany Salzgitter said on Tuesday it could not yet assess the impact of Russia's decision to drop the South Stream gas pipeline project on the German steelmaker's business.

Russia on Monday said it scrapped the $40 billion project, which was designed to supply gas to Europe without crossing Ukraine.

Shares in Salzgitter had dropped as much as 9 percent in early trade on the news.

