British singer Sam Smith's title song for the new James Bond film "Spectre" became available for purchase and streaming on Friday, roughly a month before the 24th installment in the 007 spy-caper franchise has its world premiere in Britain.

Top-selling pop stylist Smith co-wrote and sings the new Bond title tune "Writing's On The Wall", and is the first British male solo artist to record a Bond song since 1965 when Tom Jones sang the theme for "Thunderball".

"I am so excited to be a part of this iconic British legacy and join an incredible line up of some of my biggest musical inspirations.

I hope you all enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed making it,” Smith said in a statement released earlier this month.

"Spectre", with Daniel Craig as Bond, opens on Oct 26 in Britain and will have its U.S. premiere on Nov 6.