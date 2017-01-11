The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File photo

BRASILIA A Brazilian judge has extended the deadline for Samarco and its shareholders Vale SA and BHP Billiton to make a 1.2 billion reais ($375.41 million) payment related to a dam spill to Jan 19, a statement from the court in the state of the Minas Gerais said on Wednesday.

The payment was due on Monday (Jan 9), but the companies applied for the date to be pushed back.

($1 = 3.1965 reais)

