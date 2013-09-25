HELSINKI Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo SAMAS.HE said it did not buy Nordea (NDA.ST) shares in the Swedish government's sale of its remaining stake in the Nordic region's biggest bank.

"I can now confirm that Sampo did not take part in the sale of the Swedish state's Nordea stock yesterday," a spokeswoman for Sampo, Nordea's top shareholder, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Swedish government, the second-biggest owner, said it would sell up to 284 million ordinary shares in Nordea and use the proceeds to reduce the national debt. The deal was expected to be priced and allocated on Wednesday, the government said.

