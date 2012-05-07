Samsonite luggages are displayed during an investors' luncheon presentation in Hong Kong May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

FRANKFURT/HONG KONG Samsonite International (1910.HK), the world's biggest luggage maker, is eyeing acquisitions of smaller, privately held companies, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"We are very interested in adding companies to our portfolio. We are looking at acquisition opportunities actively," Tim Parker told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Monday.

"There are many companies that are privately managed. For a family it is a huge investment to enter a new market. We are equipped for that, thanks to our global sales network."

William Yue, director of investor relations, told Reuters that Samsonite was open to the possibility of acquiring brands. "We are looking at, possibly, acquiring brands either in Europe or North America. We are not looking at China at the moment," he said.

"We are open to possible acquisitions but the main focus will still be growing the company organically," he added.

Samsonite, based in Luxembourg and listed in Hong Kong, makes luggage, business bags and travel accessories aimed at the mid-to-upper end of the market.

Parker reiterated in the FTD he saw sales in Asia and the Americas outpacing more sluggish growth in Europe, making an increase in group sales by about 20 percent realistic.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Dan Lalor)