Tesla to exchange certain notes for about $395 million in shares
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
LONDON Apple won a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in an English court, which exonerates the iPhone maker from charges it unlawfully used Samsung technology.
Samsung had argued that three individual patents relating to processing and transmitting data on 3G mobile networks had been infringed, but the court found all three claims invalid.
This is the latest case in a global barrage of claims and counterclaims between the two companies, which between them account for one in every two smartphones sold worldwide.
Samsung said it was disappointed by the court's decision.
"Upon a thorough review of the judgment we will decide whether to file an appeal," a spokeswoman said.
Apple declined to comment.
The Korean company won a bittersweet legal victory over its California-based rival last summer when another British judge ruled its Galaxy tablet should not be blocked from sale in Britain.
(Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Paul Casciato)
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd shares jumped as much as 10 percent on Thursday, extending recent gains after an influential investment firm said the Canadian technology company's stock could double as a multiyear turnaround effort starts to show fruit.