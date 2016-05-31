An employee walks past a logo of Samsung C&T Corp at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) said it plans to appeal against a court ruling ordering it to pay five shareholders more for a buyback offered during a merger last year that consolidated stakes in Samsung Group affiliates.

The deal combined construction firm Samsung C&T and fashion and theme-park operator Cheil Industries Inc into a merged entity also called Samsung C&T. Some investors such as U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Associates opposed the deal saying it undervalued the construction firm.

The Seoul High Court ruled that five shareholders who sued C&T for more money - Ilsung Pharmaceutical (003120.KS) and four individual investors - should be offered 66,602 won ($55.92) per share for the stock they held in the construction firm prior to the merger, compared with 57,234 won offered last year.

The ruling could raise the price of the merger for the Samsung Group by about $26 million, according to calculations based on the shares held by the plaintiffs.

As the order applied only to the five plaintiffs, it was not immediately clear if it would affect other shareholders who had already made the transaction at the lower price.

Samsung C&T said the decision was "inconsistent" with rulings made in related cases.

"After a thorough review of the court's rulings, we plan to file an appeal with the Supreme Court," it said in an e-mail statement.

Investors shrugged off the news, with Samsung C&T shares trading unchanged as of 0134 GMT (09:34 p.m. EDT) against a 0.1 percent rise for the broader market .KS11.

"There's no particular reason why the share price should react," said IBK Securities analyst Kim Jang-won. "It's not like the company will split up again because of this ruling."

($1 = 1,191.0000 won)

(Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng and Se Young Lee; Editing Stephen Coates)