Amazon sweeps U.S. market for voice-controlled speakers: study
Amazon.com Inc is dominating the nascent market for voice-controlled speakers, research firm eMarketer said on Monday.
SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Tuesday that operating profit for the April-June quarter will likely be 6.9 trillion won ($6.13 billion), down 4 percent from a year earlier.
This was worse than the 7.2 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 39 analysts.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Monday that its website was hit by deliberate denial of service attacks after the telecommunications regulator was criticized by comedian John Oliver for its plan to reverse "net neutrality" rules.