Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will examine every aspect of the Galaxy Note 7 such as hardware, software and the manufacturing process to determine the root cause of the fires that led to the phone's cancellation.
Samsung Co-Chief Executive J.K. Shin said at a shareholder meeting that Samsung had sold 1.47 million new replacement Galaxy Note 7s using different batteries. Samsung secured 90 devices following 119 incidents of fire, of which 55 were relevant to the battery issue and another 19 are under investigation.
The firm said it is working with regulators and third-party experts to conduct a thorough investigation.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.