An exchanged Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will examine every aspect of the Galaxy Note 7 such as hardware, software and the manufacturing process to determine the root cause of the fires that led to the phone's cancellation.

Samsung Co-Chief Executive J.K. Shin said at a shareholder meeting that Samsung had sold 1.47 million new replacement Galaxy Note 7s using different batteries. Samsung secured 90 devices following 119 incidents of fire, of which 55 were relevant to the battery issue and another 19 are under investigation.

The firm said it is working with regulators and third-party experts to conduct a thorough investigation.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)