SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Wednesday cut its third-quarter operating profit guidance to 5.2 trillion won ($4.66 billion) from 7.8 trillion won due to the impact of pulling its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones off the market.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, also cut its July-September revenue estimate to 47 trillion won from the 49 trillion won it guided for last week.

