Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will buy 181 billion won ($158.71 million) worth of Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd shares as part of the shipbuilder's 1.14 trillion won ($999.59 million) rights issue.
Samsung Electronics said in a filing it will acquire about 25.3 million new Samsung Heavy shares, fully subscribing to its entitled portion as an existing shareholder through the rights issue. The price was set at 7,170 won per share under the issuance.
The world's top smartphone maker held a 17.6 percent stake in Samsung Heavy as of Aug. 23.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.