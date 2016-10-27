Jay Y. Lee, the only son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee and the company's vice chairman, attends the 2015 HO-AM Prize ceremony which was established by Lee Kun-hee, in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cho Seong-joon/Pool

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shareholders voted on Thursday to make Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee a board director, a move seen as further cementing the 48-year-old's role as the leader of Samsung Group.

The seat gives the scion of the founding Lee family an official leadership position at Samsung Group's flagship company and allows him to publicly weigh in on strategic decisions.

