Beijing China's quality watchdog said on Tuesday Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) local unit will recall all 190,984 Galaxy Note 7 phones that it has sold in the mainland.

Samsung earlier in the day halted sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and told owners to stop using them while it investigates reports of fires. The move has raised expectations the tech giant will scrap the flagship device.

The latest recall in China includes the 1,858 early-release Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that the watchdog ordered recalled on Sept. 14.

