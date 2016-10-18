FRANKFURT German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from all of its flights with immediate effect.

"Transport of the devices is forbidden on all flights, both in checked bags and in hand luggage," a spokeswoman for Lufthansa said, confirming a report by German radio station MDR Aktuell.

Lufthansa had previously only banned the smartphones from flights to and from the United States.

Samsung scrapped the Galaxy Note 7 last week because of incidents where the phones began smoking or caught fire, dealing a huge blow to its reputation.

