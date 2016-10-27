Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it would make significant changes to its quality assurance processes in the wake of the withdrawal of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over safety concerns.
It gave no further details.
The company began an extraordinary shareholder meeting for investors to vote on a decision to sell its printing business to HP Inc for $1.05 billion, and on whether to approve Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee as a board director.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.