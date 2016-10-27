A customer uses his Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 as he waits for an exchange at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it would make significant changes to its quality assurance processes in the wake of the withdrawal of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over safety concerns.

It gave no further details.

The company began an extraordinary shareholder meeting for investors to vote on a decision to sell its printing business to HP Inc for $1.05 billion, and on whether to approve Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee as a board director.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)