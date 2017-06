A man presents the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

JK Shin, President of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, presents the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Jean-Daniel Ayme, vice president European Telecom Operations at Samsung Electronics, explains the functionality of the new Samsung Galaxy Note II smartphone during the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A model poses with the new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BERLIN Samsung Electronics Co unveiled the second generation of its popular Galaxy Note phone-cum-tablet at Europe's biggest electronics show in Berlin on Wednesday and set high hopes for its success.

"I am pretty confident it will even outsell its predecessor," said JK Shin, Samsung's chief of mobile business.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Tarmo Virki)