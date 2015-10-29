SEOUL Lotte Group said on Friday it will buy the chemical businesses of Samsung Group for about 3 trillion Korean won ($2.6 billion).

Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) said earlier on Friday it will spin off its chemical business into a separate company, and sell a 90 percent stake in the company to Lotte Chemical Corp (011170.KS) for 2.3 trillion won ($2.0 billion).

Separately, five Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] units including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Friday they are selling their respective stakes in Samsung Fine Chemicals (004000.KS) to Lotte Chemical Corp (011170.KS).

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)