SEOUL Two Samsung Group firms are looking at options to boost shareholder returns on completion of their proposed $8 billion merger, people familiar with the matter said, as the companies seek to overcome opposition from a U.S. hedge fund.

A planned takeover by South Korea's Cheil Industries Inc (028260.KS) of construction firm Samsung C&T Corp 000830.KS is seen as critical to a stable leadership transition for Samsung's founding Lee family. But it faces fierce opposition from activist fund Elliott, which owns 7.1 percent of Samsung C&T and has filed two injunction requests in South Korea to block the deal.

"Talk of boosting shareholder returns is an attempt at appeasement, but this won't have a big impact," said Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score, adding that such moves won't be enough to placate Elliott and others who are upset about low valuations attached to C&T.

In a rare case of shareholder activism in South Korea, Elliott and other investors opposing the deal say Cheil's offer undervalues the firm, noting that the book value of equities held by C&T is around $11.7 billion.

The people said steps being weighed include share buybacks or higher dividend payouts but nothing has been decided. They declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Cheil Industries declined to comment, and a Samsung C&T official said nothing has been decided. A spokesman for Elliott on Thursday declined to comment.

An all-stock takeover of Samsung C&T by Cheil would allow the consolidation of stakes in key group firms like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) under a company firmly held by the Lee family heirs. Samsung C&T holds 4.1 percent of Samsung Electronics.

Both Elliott and Samsung C&T have been campaigning hard to win over other shareholders, publishing detailed presentations last week to explain their respective arguments.

Elliott reiterated its opposition to the deal in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, calling on other C&T shareholders to either vote against Cheil's takeover offer or designate Elliott as their proxy. The vote will take place on July 17.

Samsung C&T, in a filing on Thursday, asked for shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed takeover offer from Cheil. It also asked shareholders to vote against Elliott's proposals to allow non-cash dividends to shareholders.

