SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday all production has been halted in its Geoje shipyard due to an order from local authorities after a fatal crane collapse.

Five people died and about 20 were injured when the crane collapsed on Monday at the shipyard during construction of an oil platform for French energy company Total, the two companies said.

Samsung Heavy said in a filing the halt could affect ongoing construction of vessels and offshore structures and that work would resume after local authorities approve safety measures. It did not say when that would be.

A Samsung heavy spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

