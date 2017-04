SEOUL The merger of Samsung Heavy Industries (010140.KS) and Samsung Engineering (028050.KS) was approved by shareholders of both companies, a Samsung Heavy spokesman and Samsung Engineering spokeswoman said on Monday.

On Sept. 1, Samsung Heavy announced the plan to effectively absorb Samsung Engineering for about $2.5 billion, a new step in a series of restructuring at South Korea's largest conglomerate.

