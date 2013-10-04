SEOUL Shares in South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI (006400.KS) fell as much as 3.7 percent on Friday, after a video of a burning Tesla electric car sent the U.S. firm's shares plunging overnight.

U.S. emergency officials said the fire occurred in the electric vehicle's lithium-ion battery, the latest in a string of problems for the batteries, which are used heavily in electric vehicles sold by various automakers.

Japan's Panasonic Corp (6752.T) currently supplies the batteries used in the Model S, but analysts expect Samsung SDI to supply batteries to Tesla's upcoming models.

