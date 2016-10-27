Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
SEOUL Samsung SDI, a battery supplier for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 phones, posted a worse-than-expected operating loss in the third quarter, weighed down by the termination of the fire-prone devices.
The Samsung Electronics affiliate posted an operating loss of 110 billion won ($96.33 million) for the July-to-September period, compared with a loss of 48 billion won a year earlier and a consensus forecast of a loss of 55 billion won.
Analysts said Samsung SDI supplied about 60 percent of the batteries for the Note 7, which Samsung scrapped earlier this month due to over-heating problems. The remaining 30 percent were provided by China's Amperex Technology Limited (ATL).
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.