AirAsia to launch new Chinese low cost carrier
KUALA LUMPUR AirAsia Bhd signed a joint venture agreement with China on Sunday to establish a low cost carrier (LCC), with a base in the east-central city of Zhengzhou.
SEOUL South Korea's Samsung SDS Co Ltd said on Friday it was considering spinning off its logistics process outsourcing and IT systems services businesses but no decisions have been made.
South Korean media reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed sources, that Samsung C&T Corp - de facto holding firm of Samsung Group - will acquire Samsung SDS's logistics outsourcing business and that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will acquire SDS's IT systems services business.
However, Samsung C&T and Samsung Electronics said in separate regulatory filings that they have no such plans. SDS did not elaborate further on its spinoff plans.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings is considering buying Nomura Real Estate Holdings in a bid to make real estate operations its new earnings pillar, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.