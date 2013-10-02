SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) rose more than 3 percent late on Wednesday ahead of its third-quarter earnings guidance due out on Friday, as investors took heart from firming memory chip prices.

Shares in Asia's biggest technology firm rose 3.04 percent to 1.424 million won ($1,300) as of 0500 GMT. Rival chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) jumped 4.4 percent.

(Reporting by Jungmin Jang and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill)