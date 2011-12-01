Students walk out of a showroom at the headquarters of Samsung Electronics in Seoul October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) jumped on Thursday to a record, propelled by a broad-based market rally and expectations for solid sales of its key products during the year-end holiday season.

Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, rose as much as 4 percent to a record 1.045 million won shortly after the market open, topping its previous record of 1.014 million won hit in late January.

($1 = 1142.7000 Korean won)

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)