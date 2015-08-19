WASHINGTON Aug 19 The United States sanctioned
21 Mexican businesses and individuals on Wednesday, saying they
were part of the business network of a powerful drug cartel in
the country.
The 15 businesses and six people provided support and
services for the Los Cuinis drug cartel, the U.S. Treasury said
in a statement. The cartel was itself sanctioned by the U.S.
government in April for cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking.
The businesses targeted on Wednesday include an upscale
boutique hotel, two real estate firms, and a shopping center in
the south-central Mexican state of Jalisco, as well as a
shopping center in the southeastern state of Quintana Roo.
The individuals targeted by Treasury were all Mexican
nationals with links to Los Cuinis or its leader, Gonzalez
Valencia, according to a statement from the agency.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Sandra Maler)