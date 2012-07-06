Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
Canadian network equipment maker Sandvine Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as revenue fell 24 percent.
Second-quarter net loss was $4.2 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a net income of $1.7 million, or 1.2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $18.6 million from $24.5 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $18.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sandvine last month warned of smaller-than-expected revenue for the second quarter due to delays in closing several projects with Spanish telecom company Telefonica SA.
Separately, Sandvine said on Friday it received over $2 million worth orders from one of the top 10 telecom providers in the United States.
Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company closed at C$1.34 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.
DETROIT Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said on Wednesday.