JOHANNESBURG South Africa's biggest insurer by value Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J) is working on acquisitions worth over 2 billion rand ($170 million) in the rest of Africa and other emerging markets, its chief executive said on Thursday.

These incremental acquisitions, which are in various stages of completion, would be funded from a 3.3 billion rand war chest set aside for expansion this year, Chief Executive Officer Johan van Zyl told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.

"South Africa is fairly mature and very competitive and the real opportunity lies outside of our borders to the north," van Zyl told the summit.

"Insurance penetration is quite low in Africa and the margins are fairly high because we don't get the same kind of competition we get in South Africa."

Sanlam has been bulking up its presence in Africa, where rapid economic growth has increased the number of people with money to spend on insurance to protect their wealth.

The company operates in 10 African countries including oil-rich Ghana and Africa's biggest economy Nigeria. Those operations contribute about 11 percent to its annual sales.

Van Zyl, who is due to step down this year after 12 years at the helm, said his company was aiming for closer to 20 percent contribution from those operations over the next five years.

Sanlam also reported a 3 percent increase in annual headline earnings to 411.6 cents per share, stock exchange filings showed.

(Editing by James Macharia and Vincent Baby)