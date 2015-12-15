How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
FRANKFURT Boehringer Ingelheim expects negotiations with Sanofi about the drugmakers' planned asset swap to be complex but is confident the deal can be wrapped up by the end of next year.
"We are at the very beginning and want to achieve our goal. There are a number of questions... You see that it is a complex procedure," CEO Andreas Barner told journalists in a conference call.
He confirmed Boehringer and Sanofi's goal to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals.
Sanofi and Boehringer are in exclusive talks over a $20 billion swap of the French pharmaceuticals company's animal health business for the family-owned German group's consumer health operation.
Barner said there was "practically no overlap" in the animal health and consumer healthcare businesses that are to be merged, which was good for employment prospects of affected staff.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.