Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
LONDON European regulators on Friday recommended against approval of Sanofi and Isis Pharmaceutical's drug Kynamro for treatment of a rare genetic disorder that causes unusually high cholesterol.
The European Medicines Agency said it was concerned about the medicine's safety, noting that a high proportion of patients stopped taking it within two years, mainly due to side effects such as flu-like symptoms, injection site reactions and liver toxicity.
The European rebuff contrasts with a green light for the drug, known generically as mipomersen, by a U.S. advisory panel in October.
Sanofi's Genzyme unit said it was disappointed by the decision and planned to request a re-examination.
