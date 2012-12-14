Pfizer hikes U.S. prices of 91 drugs by average 20 percent in 2017: Financial Times
Pfizer Inc has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
LONDON European regulators recommended against approval of Sanofi and Isis Pharmaceutical's Kynamro drug for treatment of a rare genetic disorder that causes unusually high cholesterol.
The European Medicines Agency said it was concerned about the medicine's safety, noting that a high proportion of patients stopped taking it within two years, mainly due to side effects such as flu-like symptoms, injection site reactions and liver toxicity.
The European rebuff contrasts with a green light for the drug, known generically as mipomersen, by a U.S. advisory panel in October.
Sanofi's Genzyme unit said it was disappointed by the decision and planned to request a re-examination.
A Sanofi spokeswoman said the company expected feedback from the regulator in the second quarter of 2013.
Isis founder and Chief Executive Stanley Crooke said on a conference call with analysts he was still optimistic on securing approvals in both the United States and Europe.
"Even though I cannot address the specific concerns of the (EU) committee ... I can say that each issue raised by the (committee) was thoroughly reviewed by the FDA," Crooke said. "We do not believe that today's opinion should have a negative impact elsewhere."
At 1514 GMT Sanofi shares were trading 0.1 percent lower at 71.72 euros, in line with the CAC 40 index, while Isis was up 0.3 percent at $9.87 in New York.
California-based Isis is entitled to 30 percent of total sales of Kynamro once the drug reaches the market, rising to 50 percent for sales over $2 billion.
