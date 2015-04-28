How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
PARIS French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed to speed up the review of its drug application for a new Fabry disease treatment.
Sanofi said its Genzyme unit was enrolling patients in a mid-stage Phase IIa trial of the "GZ/SAR402671" therapy.
Fabry disease is an inherited, potentially fatal disorder characterized by the buildup of a particular type of fat that results in cell damage, leading to pain, hearing loss, kidney failure, heart attacks and strokes.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.